Worthington Scholarship Awarded to 58 Members of Class of 2017

The Worthington Scholarship, available to graduating seniors at Oceanside High School and Camden Hills Regional High School, was awarded to 58 students during Scholarship Nights held at each high school in early June. This is the largest number of recipients the scholarship has experienced, and they will join 65 students currently enrolled in college. Oceanside awarded the scholarship to 39 seniors, and Camden Hills recognized 19 seniors. These 58 students and their families will be honored at a send-off event, to be held on August 6 at the Samoset Resort.

The Worthington Scholarship supports graduating seniors who are enrolling at any branch of the University of Maine or Maine Community College systems, Husson University, Thomas College, or Maine Maritime Academy. The award amount is $4,000 per year, renewable for the duration of the student’s 2- or 4-year degree program. All students must complete a financial literacy course before receiving funds and are expected to communicate periodically with the Worthington Scholars Mentor, Caitlin Clark. Clark will assist students with the transition to college and be available to help students with issues that arise throughout their college and career development. The Worthington Scholars program continues to evolve and grow, and the scholarship will be expanded to include Medomak Valley High School in the ’17/’18 school year. This scholarship is administered by Maine Community Foundation.

2017 Worthington Scholars

Preston Ames, University of Southern Maine

Julia Barbour, University of Maine

Sierra Beal, University of Maine

Casey Benner, University of Maine Augusta

Reagan Billingsley, University of Maine

Emily Blackwell, University of Maine

Kelsey Brooks, University of Maine

Cassie Butler, Husson University

Jenna Conant, University of Maine

William Davee, Maine Maritime Academy

Mitchell DelFrate, University of Maine

Coby Dorr, Husson University

Gabriella Fitzgerald, Thomas College

Chase Flaherty, University of Maine

Morgan Ford, University of Maine

Kaydin Frederick, Husson University

Creed Griffin, Southern Maine Community College

Isaac Hall, Washington County Community College

Myia Hansen, University of Maine

Emily Hutchinson, Eastern Maine Community College

Emily Kessel, University of Maine Farmington

Elise Laslavic, University of Southern Maine

Ryan Lawrence, University of Maine

Nicholas LeClerc, University of Maine

Samantha Leighton, Eastern Maine Community College

Kyle Long, University of Southern Maine

Alexis Mazurek, University of Maine

Clark Wilson McKay, Maine Maritime Academy

Jaymie McMahon, Husson University

Ainsley Meklin, Husson University

Cody Melanson, Eastern Maine Community College

Charlotte Messer, University of Maine

Haley Montgomery, Husson University

Samuel Novak, Washington County Community College

Bradley Nystrom, Central Maine Community College

Dorothy O’Neal, University of Southern Maine

Tucker Patten, Kennebec Valley Community College

Claudia Perez, Husson University

Gabe Perry, Eastern Maine Community College

Yaroslav Philbrook, Southern Maine Community College

Destiny Powers, University of Maine Augusta

Jaida Rahkonen, Eastern Maine Community College

Drew Rhodes, Washington County Community College

Shannon Ripley, Husson University

Gage Robinson, Eastern Maine Community College

Zackary Robinson, Maine Maritime Academy

Eliza Robinson, University of Maine Farmington

Shanae Secotte, University of Maine Augusta

April Setaro, University of Southern Maine

Olivia Staples, Husson University

Makyna Thomas, University of Maine Farmington

Madeline Wickenden, Husson University

Benjamin Willey, Husson University

Morgan Williams, University of Maine

Haley Witham, University of Maine

Karrah York, University of Maine

Abigail Young, University of Maine Farmington

Madelyn Young, University of Maine

