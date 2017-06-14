Worthington Scholarship Awarded to 58 Members of Class of 2017

The Worthington Scholarship, available to graduating seniors at Oceanside High School and Camden Hills Regional High School, was awarded to 58 students during Scholarship Nights held at each high school in early June. This is the largest number of recipients the scholarship has experienced, and they will join 65 students currently enrolled in college. Oceanside awarded the scholarship to 39 seniors, and Camden Hills recognized 19 seniors. These 58 students and their families will be honored at a send-off event, to be held on August 6 at the Samoset Resort.
The Worthington Scholarship supports graduating seniors who are enrolling at any branch of the University of Maine or Maine Community College systems, Husson University, Thomas College, or Maine Maritime Academy. The award amount is $4,000 per year, renewable for the duration of the student’s 2- or 4-year degree program. All students must complete a financial literacy course before receiving funds and are expected to communicate periodically with the Worthington Scholars Mentor, Caitlin Clark. Clark will assist students with the transition to college and be available to help students with issues that arise throughout their college and career development. The Worthington Scholars program continues to evolve and grow, and the scholarship will be expanded to include Medomak Valley High School in the ’17/’18 school year. This scholarship is administered by Maine Community Foundation.
2017 Worthington Scholars
Preston Ames, University of Southern Maine
Julia Barbour, University of Maine
Sierra Beal, University of Maine
Casey Benner, University of Maine Augusta
Reagan Billingsley, University of Maine
Emily Blackwell, University of Maine
Kelsey Brooks, University of Maine
Cassie Butler, Husson University
Jenna Conant, University of Maine
William Davee, Maine Maritime Academy
Mitchell DelFrate, University of Maine
Coby Dorr, Husson University
Gabriella Fitzgerald, Thomas College
Chase Flaherty, University of Maine
Morgan Ford, University of Maine
Kaydin Frederick, Husson University
Creed Griffin, Southern Maine Community College
Isaac Hall, Washington County Community College
Myia Hansen, University of Maine
Emily Hutchinson, Eastern Maine Community College
Emily Kessel, University of Maine Farmington
Elise Laslavic, University of Southern Maine
Ryan Lawrence, University of Maine
Nicholas LeClerc, University of Maine
Samantha Leighton, Eastern Maine Community College
Kyle Long, University of Southern Maine
Alexis Mazurek, University of Maine
Clark Wilson McKay, Maine Maritime Academy
Jaymie McMahon, Husson University
Ainsley Meklin, Husson University
Cody Melanson, Eastern Maine Community College
Charlotte Messer, University of Maine
Haley Montgomery, Husson University
Samuel Novak, Washington County Community College
Bradley Nystrom, Central Maine Community College
Dorothy O’Neal, University of Southern Maine
Tucker Patten, Kennebec Valley Community College
Claudia Perez, Husson University
Gabe Perry, Eastern Maine Community College
Yaroslav Philbrook, Southern Maine Community College
Destiny Powers, University of Maine Augusta
Jaida Rahkonen, Eastern Maine Community College
Drew Rhodes, Washington County Community College
Shannon Ripley, Husson University
Gage Robinson, Eastern Maine Community College
Zackary Robinson, Maine Maritime Academy
Eliza Robinson, University of Maine Farmington
Shanae Secotte, University of Maine Augusta
April Setaro, University of Southern Maine
Olivia Staples, Husson University
Makyna Thomas, University of Maine Farmington
Madeline Wickenden, Husson University
Benjamin Willey, Husson University
Morgan Williams, University of Maine
Haley Witham, University of Maine
Karrah York, University of Maine
Abigail Young, University of Maine Farmington
Madelyn Young, University of Maine
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →