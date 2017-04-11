Worlds Apart: Making Sense of Polarization (Workshop)

Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick , 1 Middle Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org
with Bernard Sartorius, Jungian Analyst
Workshop: Saturday, April 29, 10 am – 4 pm
In line with our theme of the year, Bearing the Opposites, Transcendence in Trying Times, we have invited Zurich-based Jungian analyst Bernard Sartorius to come to Maine to help us make sense of the dynamics of extremism.
Discontent, dissension, and conflict have swept many countries around the world, including our own. Some of this takes the form of religious extremism, polarization between political parties, populist movements, and outright violence.
Humanity seems to be under the spell of a world-wide paradigm shift that has no clear destination. Bernard Sartorius will guide us through a study of this shift as viewed through the lens of depth psychology and through his expertise in religious extremism.
Our study might include such questions as:
-What psychological, archetypal, and transcultural forces have erupted in our time to expose the dark underbelly of humanity to such an extreme?
-How do we recognize, name, and integrate the polarities within ourselves that we have projected into the outside world?
-How does our disowned shadow contribute to these conflicts?
Until we gain an understanding of the polarities and divisions around and within us, we will continue to suffer from its extremes.
Saturday’s workshop will delve more extensively into paths we may take to reduce this suffering, utilizing myth, fairy tale, or story to amplify the theme of polarity and our journey towards healing this divisiveness.
Bernard Sartorius, lic. theol. received his degree in Theology from Geneva University in 1965 and graduated from the C.G. Jung Institute, Zurich, 1974. He is a Training Analyst with the International School of Analytical Psychology (ISAP), and specializes in the study of religious extremism and its rise in the use of violence as a means to foster extreme ideology. In addition, Sartorius uses fairy tale, folk tale, and myth to amplify the themes he seeks to convey.
MEMBERS $50, NON-MEMBERS $60, STUDENTS $20
