World Renowned Celtic Duo to Give Concert and Talk in Eastport

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Eastport Arts Center (EAC) is delighted to present world-famous fiddler Richard Wood with Gordon Belsher in concert on Saturday, January 21 at 7 pm (ET). This noted duo will follow their evening performance with an informal event the following day to kick off the EAC’s Sunday Afternoons at the Arts Center series. The two musicians will share tales about their art and their lives as touring musicians, and play some more music at the event, Sunday, January 22 at 3 pm (ET).

For more than two decades, Richard Wood has impressed audiences all across Canada, as well as in the US, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Highlights include TV guests appearances with Shania Twain on David Letterman and “Good Morning America,” a Carnegie Hall appearance with Irish legends The Chieftains, a featured performance on CBC’s Canada Day on Parliament Hill program, “Rita MacNeil and Friends,” and an appearance with Jean Butler of Riverdance on “Celtic Electric.”

Wood has played for Canada’s Prime Minister and Governor General, the Queen of England (in Toronto), and for the Emperor of Japan in Tokyo. Other notable gigs are Lincoln Center in New York City, Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World, and the touring fiddle spectacle “Bowfire.” Wood is proud to have entertained Canada’s armed forces in Bosnia and Afghanistan. He has seven CD recordings and has won three Canadian East Coast Music Awards.

Gordon Belsher has been entertaining audiences in Canada and around the world for more than a quarter of a century, performing solo at concerts, ceilidhs, conventions and pubs. In 2014, Belsher received the Music PEI’s Lifetime Achievement Award. As accompanist and featured vocalist with Prince Edward Island fiddlers Richard Wood and Cynthia MacLeod, Belsher has toured extensively across Canada, in the US, the U.K., Europe, Japan, and Australia. His solo CD “Passed Presence, Past & Present” won Roots Traditional Recording of the Year at the MUSIC PEI Awards in 2013; in addition, recent solo CDs, “Call Up All the Neighbors” and “Reel in the Flickering Light” received nominations for Roots/Traditional Solo Recording of the Year in their respective issue years at the Canadian East Coast Music Awards. Whether playing before large festival crowds or in intimate folk club settings, Belsher’s engaging personality, charming voice and versatility on a variety of instruments are a recipe for a memorable evening.

Tickets for the Saturday night concert are $15, and attendees 17 and under will be admitted free of charge; tickets are available for purchase below, or at the EAC box office one half hour before the performance.

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are casual and interactive, and are held downstairs at the EAC. The Sunday series runs weekly through April 23, skipping Easter Sunday. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; and donations are gratefully accepted. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/.

For more information about Richard Wood, please visit http://www.rwood.ca; for information about Gordon Belsher, please visit http://www.guernseycove.ca. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at http://www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

