World Radio Day: Stories from the Blue Hill Peninsula

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

On Monday, February 13, WERU Community Radio and the Blue Hill Public Library will celebrate World Radio Day with a “storytelling for radio” event at the library. The hour-long program will begin at 11:00 AM with a video telling the story of the founding of community radio station WERU, followed by a listening and recording session for local people with stories to tell about life experiences in our region of Maine.

World Radio Day celebrates how radio positively impacts millions of lives everyday throughout the world. Despite being over 100 years old, radio remains the most popular medium for information, education and social change. This is one of hundreds of events happening around the globe.

For more information about telling your story or just attending to listen, contact the library at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →