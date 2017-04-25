Workshop: What About Demons? (New Date!)

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org
New date!
Saturday, May 6, 10 – 3 pm
Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick
$40 Members, $50 Non-Members
What about demons?
Most Americans believe in demons and the devil. What about you?
How are we to think about and work with energies that might be termed ‘demons’ in our therapeutic or spiritual practices, in our creative endeavors, and is our everyday lives?
What does neuroscience say about the experience of demons or rituals used to deal with them?
In this all-day workshop, we will review Buddhist and other spiritual approaches to working with energies that might be termed ‘ghosts’ or ‘demons’. The workshop will include two active imagination exercises. The first will pertain to ‘ghosts’ that may arise in the psyche’s response to a troubling or traumatic death of a loved one. The second will work with a ‘demon’ that obstructs one’s capacity to be centered in one’s potential for spiritual and creative practice and social justice action.
James Harrod first began to conceptualize this demonology during a month-long pilgrimage to Nepal, Bhutan and India, where he was challenged to understand the methods for coping with demons portrayed in the Buddhist Tshechu cham dances, originally scripted by Padmasambhava.
The workshop will be an opportunity to share experiences from pilgrimage, dreams, psychotherapy, shamanic, yogic and meditative practices.
James Harrod, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist in private practice in Portland, Maine. He has an M.A. in depth psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute and a Ph.D. in comparative mythology. He is a certified practitioner of shamanic trance postures and meditates in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. He also researches the origins of art and religion in evolution (academia.edu, researchgate.net) and has participated in rock art explorations in Europe, India, Israel, Kenya and Australia. He has taught prehistory of art at Maine College of Art and has published articles on chimpanzee religion, a trans-species definition of religion, and origins of art in the East African Oldowan two million years ago.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →