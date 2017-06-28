Workshop: “Tracing the Artist’s Hand”

By Dan Banks
Posted June 28, 2017, at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895044&rid=103764

Elise Ansel, artist, discusses changing approaches to mark-making on paper and leads participants in hands-on activities. Presented in conjunction with the exhibition, “Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawing and Printmaking at Bowdoin College.”

Due to limited space, free tickets are required. Please telephone 207-725-3276 or e-mail cbaljon@bowdoin.edu for tickets.

