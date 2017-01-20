Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Certified music therapist and director of Surry Arts at the Barn, Alan Wittenberg, will present an experiential workshop, “The Music within You” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday February 2nd at 7:00 PM. The workshop will feature vocal, rhythmic, melodic, and movement activities that spark the creative process, discovery, and self-exploration. Participants may bring a percussion instrument of their choice, but instruments will also be provided. No musical training is required and the class is not about learning to play an instrument, but about expressing oneself—this is for all levels.

Alan Wittenberg provides individual and group sessions to clients of all ages at the Surry Music Therapy Center. He also visits and conducts music therapy sessions at schools and universities, nursing homes, hospitals, and residential programs throughout the state of Maine. Alan also does conference presentations and trainings in Japan and Russia at centers that he founded in those countries. According to Alan, “Music touches us when words cannot… It reflects who we are and helps us to realize who we can be.”

This event is sponsored by the Library. The workshop is free of charge, and everyone is welcome but space is limited, so advance registration is required and can be done through the library’s website at www.bhpl.net. For more information or to register by phone, call the Library at 374-5515.

