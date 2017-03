BELFAST, Maine — Workshop on how to be an effective public advocate on issues of social justice, assistance for the poor and care of the environment, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, parish house, 95 Court St. Open to all. Led by John Hennessy, director of the Maine Episcopal Network for Justice. 338-2412 or 218-1448.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →