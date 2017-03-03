Workshop for Kids: Making Clay Bunnies

Saturday, March 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Kids 5 and up are invited to a workshop at the Blue Hill Public Library by local artist and beloved teacher Margret Baldwin on Saturday March 18th at 2:00 PM. Margret will show children how to sculpt a spring bunny from soft gray clay provided by Rackliffe Pottery, dug right here in Blue Hill. Potter Dennis Rackliffe will then bake the bunnies in the “Big Kiln” until they are ready to hop out, baked hard, and changed to that beautiful Terra-cotta color.

Margret is a certified Art Instructor with 25 years full-time in the Public School System and private teaching experience. She worked here at the Library for some eight years before she decided to go back to her first loves, creating and teaching art, and encouraging artists of all ages.

The workshop is free but space is limited so registration is required. To register use the library’s web calendar at www.bhpl.net or call the library at 374-5515.

