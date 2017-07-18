Working with High Functioning Spectrum Adults

By Steve Nesky
Posted July 18, 2017, at 9:48 a.m.

Saturday, March 31, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This dynamic day-long workshop is an opportunity to learn about adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Hear about diagnosis issues from a neuro-psychologist, learn about research from the latest and most comprehensive study of spectrum adults world-wide, and interact with a panel of autistic adults discussing their experiences with therapy and peer support.

