Working with High Functioning Spectrum Adults

Saturday, March 31, 2018 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
This dynamic day-long workshop is an opportunity to learn about adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Hear about diagnosis issues from a neuro-psychologist, learn about research from the latest and most comprehensive study of spectrum adults world-wide, and interact with a panel of autistic adults discussing their experiences with therapy and peer support.
