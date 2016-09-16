Work to begin on Beedle Road Overpass in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine — Maine Department of Transportation crews will replace the wearing surface on the Beedle Road overpass on Beedle Road in Richmond beginning on Monday, Sept. 19.

Motorists should expect slight delays with alternating one-way traffic that will extend 10 feet before and after the bridge for the duration of the project.

It is necessary to replace the wearing surface to prevent further deterioration and to provide a safe and smooth roadway.

It is anticipated all work will be completed by the first week of November 2016.

Stetson & Watson of Holden will perform this $205,000 project.

