Work on Your Short Term Memory

“Creating a system you can trust more than your short-term memory so that you can put things away and find them again”.

“Note to myself: The next time I buy something as a Christmas gift early I am going to make a note about it on a large sheet of scrap paper and file it in my tickler file behind the November divider. Then, when November arrives, and I look into that section of my tickler file, I will see that memo and locate the item and get it ready for wrapping.

You can tell I have a history of hiding things from myself inadvertently. I hear this a lot from other people my age. We call it hiding our own Easter eggs. It’s almost a pleasant surprise to run across these things if it weren’t for the fact that it is the result of failing short-term memory.”

In this March 9, 10:30 a.m. workshop, at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta, facilitated by Harriet Vaughan, owner, Legacy Years students will look at creating a system they can trust more than our short-term memory. Participants will learn about using a Bullet Journal, a tickler file, and a “commitment scale” to help us make decisions, put things away (and find them again), and live with less anxiety about all the stuff. Fee: $10. Advanced registration required. To register call 563-1363 by March 8.

