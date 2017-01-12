Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: New Ventures Maine, 1 University Drive UMA Bangor Campus, Bangor Hall, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-262-7843; newventuresmaine.org

Work for Yourself@50+

For more information or to register please call AARP at 1-888-339-5617

Program Area: Start a Business

Date: January 24, 2017

Day of the week: Tuesday

Time of day: 9:30 – 11:30 am

Region: North Central

Location: UMA – Bangor Campus

Address: 1 University Drive, Bangor ME, 04401 – Map

Class Description

Are you over 50 and looking for ways to improve your current financial situation? Work for Yourself@50+ has the information you need to succeed. It will help you gain the knowledge, support, and resources you need to make informed decisions about working for yourself and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.

The decision to start your own business can be both exciting and daunting. Work for Yourself@50+ breaks the choices down for older adults in an approachable way through five steps; it is a careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks of working for yourself.

For additional information, visit aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself. Work for Yourself@50+ is made possible in part through a grant from The Hartford.

Registration/More Info

For more information or to register please call AARP at 1-888-339-5617

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →