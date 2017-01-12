Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: New Ventures Maine, 1 University Drive UMA Bangor Campus, Bangor Hall, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-262-7843; newventuresmaine.org
Work for Yourself@50+
Program Area: Start a Business
Class Description
Are you over 50 and looking for ways to improve your current financial situation? Work for Yourself@50+ has the information you need to succeed. It will help you gain the knowledge, support, and resources you need to make informed decisions about working for yourself and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.
The decision to start your own business can be both exciting and daunting. Work for Yourself@50+ breaks the choices down for older adults in an approachable way through five steps; it is a careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks of working for yourself.
For additional information, visit aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself. Work for Yourself@50+ is made possible in part through a grant from The Hartford.
