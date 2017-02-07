Work for Yourself@50+ offered by New Ventures Maine in Bangor

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: New Ventures Maine, 1 University Drive UMA Bangor Campus, Bangor Hall, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207; newventuresmaine.org

Contact: Jane Searles

Email: mary.jane.searles@maine.edu

Phone: 207 – 262-7843

New Ventures Maine is pleased to announce that it will be offering Work for Yourself@50+ workshops in Bangor, Maine.

AARP Foundation’s Work for Yourself@50+ will help low- and moderate-income adults age 50+ gain the knowledge, support, and resources they need to make informed decisions and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment. The two hour workshop will walk participants through the Work for Yourself@50+ materials and connect them with local resources to help them reach their goals.

The workshop will be offered on Tuesday February 28 from 9:30 to 11:30. The workshop will be held at the UMA – Bangor Campus in Bangor Hall’s Conference room. The snow date is Tuesday February 7, 2017.

The decision to start a business can be both exciting and daunting. Work for Yourself@50+ breaks the choices down for older adults in an approachable way through five steps:

• A careful consideration of the potential and perils of working for yourself

• Exercises to help develop the self-employment idea

• A realistic overview of what it takes to pursue a self-employment opportunity

• Guidance to help avoid pitfalls and scams

• Ways to find trustworthy support and services

To learn more about Work for Yourself@50+, please visit aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself. Work for Yourself@50+ is made possible through a grant from The Hartford.

Participants should call AARP Foundation at 888-339-5617 to register for this workshop. Registrations are accepted on the morning of the event.

The facilitator for this workshop will be Jane Searles, Microenterprise Specialist for the North Central/Down East Region of New Ventures Maine. To learn more about the programs and services of New Ventures Maine please visit newventuresmaine.org.

