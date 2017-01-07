Words Unleashed! Story Slam “Power’s Out”

Thursday, Jan. 1, 1970 12 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

The theme of the Jesup Memorial Library’s next Words Unleashed! Story Slam is “the power’s out” Come share your own true story of when the power went out on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Those familiar with “The Moth” broadcast on NPR will recognize the format. These are true stories told live. Stories must be true, be your own and told in the first person. Stories should be no more than five minutes long.

Come to share your own, to cheer on a friend, or just to listen. At the end of the story slam the audience chooses the theme for the next slam.

For more information, contact the Jesup Memorial Library at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →