WordCamp Maine 2017 Schedule and Speakers Announced

Friday, May 26, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: MECA - Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St, Portland, ME

For more information: 2017.portlandme.wordcamp.org/

WordCamp Maine is a conference that covers subjects related to WordPress, the free and open source content management system that powers millions of sites on the web. WordCamps are sanctioned by the WordPress foundation and take place around the world. They are independently organized by local WordPress communities to provide informative content, classes, programming, and activities. WordCamps are meant to be as accessible as possible with low ticket costs and are paid, in part, through the generosity of local sponsors.

