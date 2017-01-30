Community

Word Buzz with Bill Roorbach

Word Buzz with Bill Roorbach
Rolling Fatties
Word Buzz with Bill Roorbach
By Stephanie Dunn
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 9:32 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Rolling Fatties, 268 Main St, Kingfield, Maine

For more information: 207-399-9246; facebook.com/events/161939654296257/

Get Your Word Buzz On: Have a Fatty and a Beer with Writer Bill Roorbach

Kingfield — Rolling Fatties “Word Buzz” series continues this Thursday, February 2 from 6:30-8pm with Maine author Bill Roorbach. Join Bill for a burrito, a beer, and a glimpse into his upcoming short-story collection The Girl of the Lake. From Temple Stream to Life Among Giants to The Remedy for Love, Roorbach skillfully weaves tales with humor, heart, and a clear love of craft. Local readers will recognize names, characters, and places in both his fiction and nonfiction, and resonate with the tone of his stories.

Roorbach holds a special place in the relationship of Rolling Fatties owners Rob and Polly MacMichael. His memoir Summers with Juliet was the first gift Rob gave Polly. Polly remembers the moment well: “Coming from a guy I was just getting to know, the love story hit me over the head (and swept me off my feet.) It was a brave gift! We have a good collection of Roorbach’s books that we’ve enjoyed reading together over the past 18 years.”

A big heart is at the center of Roorbach’s writing, and at the center of Rolling Fatties. Come share the love and get your Word Buzz on!

Facebook Event with photos: https://www.facebook.com/events/161939654296257/

About Bill Roorbach:

Bill Roorbach’s next book is The Girl of the Lake, a collection of stories coming from Algonquin in July, 2017. Also from Algonquin are The Remedy for Love, a finalist for the 2015 Kirkus Prize, and the bestselling Life Among Giants, which won a Maine Literary Award in 2012. An earlier collection, Big Bend, won the Flannery O’Connor and O. Henry prizes in 2000. His memoir in nature, Temple Stream, just released in a new paperback edition by Down East Books, won the Maine Literary Award in nonfiction 2005. He’s just been named a 2018 Civitella Ranieri Foundation fellow. Bill lives in Farmington and Scarborough, Maine, with his wife, Juliet Karelsen, who is a visual artist, and their daughter, Elysia Roorbach, an aspiring ballerina and actress and full-time teen.

About Rolling Fatties:

Rolling Fatties is a food truck and restaurant featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty… inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield, Maine begins their Wed-Sun winter hours on Dec 14 with an expanded bar and exceptionally crafted Maine brews.

Media Contact:

polly@rollingfatties.com | 207-399-9246

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Collins, King, Pingree denounce Trump’s immigrant ban; Poliquin noncommittalCollins, King, Pingree denounce Trump’s immigrant ban; Poliquin noncommittal
  2. Protests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration orderProtests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration order
  3. Protests against Trump immigration order erupt across Maine
  4. Five killed in shooting spree in Quebec City mosque
  5. Hundreds gather outside TD Bank to protest Trump’s pipeline orderHundreds gather outside TD Bank to protest Trump’s pipeline order