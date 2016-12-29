Word Buzz with Al Diamon at Rolling Fatties

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Rolling Fatties, 268 Main St, Kingfield, Maine For more information: (207) 399-9246; facebook.com/events/382844842065944/

Kingfield — Rolling Fatties is rolling out a new “Word Buzz” series the first Thursday of every month from 6-8pm, launching with Maine’s funniest political reporter, Al Diamon. Famous for rooting out media mistakes, political follies, and underground bootleggers, Al will be at Fatties on January 5 drinking local brews and answering your questions.

Wondering how Maine’s political scene has changed over the last twenty years? Here’s your chance to ask Al. Curious how to get fired from the Bangor Daily News, Down East, MPBN, Fox 23, and the Casco Bay Weekly? Ask Al. Want to know if you can buy off a reporter with free beer? Ask Al!

“We’re all about keeping it local,” says Rolling Fatties owner, Polly MacMichael. “Maine grows some writers as amazing as our grass-fed beef and hoppy ales. Word Buzz is our chance to bring the wordsmiths out from the woods, and share some stories over a Fresh Bowl and a Funky Bow.”

Submit your questions for Al on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/382844842065944/ or email them to polly@rollingfatties.com

Future Word Buzz locally-sourced, award-winning writers include author Bill Roorbach on February 2, celebrating his new book: The Remedy for Love. And “Away with Words” columnist Lew-Ellyn Hughes on March 2, also celebrating a book release: Maine Stories. Come on over to Rolling Fatties and get your Word Buzz on!

