Woodlawn Welcomes Artist Gay Paratore for July Art Classes

ELLSWORTH: Woodlawn is pleased to announce a variety of art classes being presented by artist Gay Paratore in July.

Up first is a two-day class, Basic Watercolors, on July 14 and 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is your opportunity to have fun learning how to paint the beauty of nature, billowing clouds, vibrant sunsets, as well as easy ways to make rocks, grass, and trees. Water and its reflections will also be explored.

Paratore’s second class in July is an easy to learn technique, even for the novice, Sponge Painting with Acrylics on July 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With the use of a variety of sponges, participants will dab, streak and smear their way to creating clouds, mountains, trees, flowers and other parts of nature to create their own unique painting.

On Tuesday, July 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. participants will have fun with Pastel Drawing and Painting. If you can scribble and smear; dot and streak colors, Paratore will guide you to creating glorious sunset skies and rippling water.

Space is limited in each class. For class and pricing details, supply lists and to register for the classes,visit the calendar of events at woodlawnmuseum.org

Paratore teaches all media of art and all ages. She founded the National Society of Artists in 1985 and has won numerous Best of Show and 1st Place Awards. She is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society, the National Society of Artists, Watercolor Art Society of Houston, and the Texas Watercolor Society.

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.

