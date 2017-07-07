Woodlawn to Welcome Renown USCA Croquet Player, Bob Kroeger

ELLSWORTH: Woodlawn welcomes renown United States Croquet Association (USCA) player and instructor, Bob Kroeger to the area on July 25, 26 and 27.

Kroeger will be holding group, semi-private and private croquet lessons at the Woodlawn croquet court and at a court in Sorrento. The lessons are scheduled in Sorrento on July 25 and at Woodlawn on July 26. The location for Thursday, July 27 is yet to be determined. The cost is $80 per hour, and will be split among the participants in each time slot. Kroeger will also hold clinics on United States Croquet Association (USCA) Rules and Play, including Golf Croquet. For complete details, volunteer, Bob Worrell of the Woodlawn Croquet Program is coordinating Kroeger’s visit and can be reached by email at rgworrell@hotmail.com.

Bob Kroeger started playing competitive croquet at age 11, and since 1984, has been professionally involved with the sport. His many competitive achievements include two National Championships and several Regional and Invitational titles. Bob was a member of the United States National Croquet Team from 1988 to 1993, competing in the prestigious 1993 MacRobertson Shield event in Australia. In 1999, he was inducted into the Croquet Hall of Fame. He is currently and has been for several years, the Director of USCA Instructional Schools at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Currently, Bob concentrates his efforts on promoting all forms of the sport, specifically, tournament six-wicket croquet and competitive nine-wicket backyard croquet. He is featured with croquet pro, Teddy Prentis, in seven instructional videos, two on shot-making, four on strategy, and one on backyard 9 wicket croquet. Each is available on DVD. Bob is also the author of the Official USCA Shot-making Manual along with a comprehensive three volume set of Croquet Strategy Books penned with Prentis. Learn more online at, bobcroquet.com

When not involved in croquet, Bob is a freelance musician, videographer, photographer, photo restorer, and recording engineer on Cape Cod. His audio recording website is Cape Recording. His current interests are bird photography and reviewing photo editing software from the German company, Franzis. As busy as Bob is, he loves spending time with his wonderful wife Deborah, and their cat Nettie.

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visitwww.woodlawnmuseum.org.

