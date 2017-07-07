Woodlawn to Present Sponge Painting with Acrylics Class

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org
ELLSWORTH: Woodlawn is pleased to present, Sponge Painting with Acrylics with artist Gay Paratore on Tuesday, July 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sponge painting with acrylics is an easy to learn technique, even for a novice painter. Students will learn how to dab, streak, and smear to create clouds, mountains, water, bushes, trees, and flowers in the grass. The end result is the creation of one, 16 X 20 painting by the end of the session. Subject matter and sponges will be provided by the instructor. The student will learn how to make a variety of painting sponges, each with a different texture which makes painting with them fast and fun.
Paratore teaches all media of art and all ages. She founded the National Society of Artists in 1985 and has won numerous Best of Show and 1st Place Awards. She is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society, the National Society of Artists, Watercolor Art Society of Houston, and the Texas Watercolor Society.
The cost of the class is $70 for Woodlawn members and $80 for non-members. Space is limited. For details and to register for the class visit woodlawnmuseum.org
Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →