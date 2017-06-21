Woodlawn to offer Tea Time Tours in July and August

ELLSWORTH: Woodlawn’s popular Tea Time Tours are returning for a second year on Wednesday afternoons in July and August. The special staff led tour begins at 3 p.m. and is followed by tea and cookies on the estates’ tea lawn. The tea dates are July 5, 12, 19, 26 and August 2, 9, 23, 30. Tea Time Tours are held rain or shine. On rainy days the tea and cookies are served in the Sleigh Barn.

The format takes guests back in time with a tea and tour as it was delivered by the Black family’s last caretaker, Mrs. Irma Eliason. Tea Time Tour goers enjoy a personalized, staff led tour, followed with freshly baked cookies and a pot of Nixon’s Blend tea on the tea lawn weather permitting and in the Sleigh Barn on rainy days. According to Joshua Torrance, Woodlawn’s executive director, “Our Tea Time Tours offer guests the opportunity to have a staff led tour. They are able to talk with us and ask specific questions on points of interest as we tour the Black House. This replicates how Mrs. Eliason interacted with her guests, sharing her favorite objects and Black family stories and then serving them her homemade cookies and tea.”

Flexit Cafe and Bakery in downtown Ellsworth provides the cookies using a number of Mrs. Eliason’s historic recipes. Her “Black House Cookie” is served at every tea along with several other selections that vary weekly. The cost is $12 for Woodlawn members and $15 for non-members. Space is limited. Reservations, while not required, are appreciated and can be made online at woodlawnmuseum.org

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.

