Woodlawn to Offer Beginner Needle Felting for Halloween with Heidi Jai

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org

Ellsworth: Woodlawn is pleased to have fiber artist Heidi Jai lead a Beginner Needle Felting workshop just in time for Halloween decorating on Saturday, October 22 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement.

Come to Woodlawn and learn to sculpt with wool as fiber artist Heidi Jai shares her passion for needle felting. The craft is easy to learn, inexpensive and requires no sewing, counting, or measuring. In just one class you will learn all that is needed to be on your way to creating imaginative little Halloween monsters or pumpkins. The cost is $40 for Woodlawn members and $50 for non-members and includes all your supplies. As space is limited, pre-registration is required. Register today at woodlawnmuseum.org

Heidi Jai is a local hobbyist in metalsmithing and fiber arts and loves working with beginners. This class uses very sharp needles. Children over 12 years of age only and accompanied by an adult, please.

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →