Woodlawn to host Leather Moccasins Workshop

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org

Woodlawn welcomes instructor Bill Leach for Leather Moccasins Workshop on Saturday, October 15, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is an October 7 deadline to register to allow time for the instructor to order materials.

Participants will enjoy making their own pair of leather moccasins, perfect for the winter months ahead. Instructor, Bill Leach is well known in the area having taught for H.O.M.E. for many years. This is Leach’s first year teaching classes at Woodlawn.

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required by signing up online at woodlawnmuseum.org. The cost for the class is $60 for Woodlawn members/$70 for non-members which includes the materials.

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.

