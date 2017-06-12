Woodlawn to Host Invitational Croquet Tournament

Thursday, June 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, June 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, June 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org
ELLSWORTH: The Woodlawn Invitational Croquet Tournament will be held Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June18. Players enjoy four days of play on Woodlawn’s croquet court on Maine’s only tournament sized croquet court and several other courts in the area. Tournament play begins at 8 a.m. and winds up about 4 p.m. each day. Spectators are welcome, free of charge.
The Woodlawn Invitational Croquet Tournament is open to all USCA members. The tournament is centered on the full sized court on the 180 acre on the Woodlawn estate in Ellsworth. Other courts being used are the Sorrento Croquet Court in Sorrento, and the Hinckley Court in Southwest Harbor. Registration is capped at 24 players this year. Each court will be open for practice on Wednesday afternoon, June 14. Play will start on Thursday morning, June 15 and end with the championship rounds on Sunday afternoon, June 18 at Woodlawn. An opening reception and dinner is held Wednesday evening, June 14, in the Woodlawn Museum Sleigh Barn.
Winners in each flight will have their names engraved on the Chapman/Gould Memorial trophy, kept on display at Woodlawn. Trophies are awarded to the top three players in each flight.
According to tournament manager, Perry Mattson, Mattson, “The tournament is a local favorite with two days of block play and a day of a double elimination ladder prior to the championship round on the final day.” For further information, call Perry Mattson, Tournament Manager at 207-667-9335.
Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →