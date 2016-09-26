Woodlawn presents Spectacular Autumn Stars with Naturalist Lynn Havsall

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org

Woodlawn is pleased to present, Spectacular Autumn Stars A Nature Program at Woodlawn on Wednesday, September 28 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Woodlawn’s nature programs are led by naturalist Lynn Havsall.

If you have always wanted to learn more about the night sky, here is your chance. Havsall will present the stars of fall and how to identify constellations through slides and star charts. She will then take the group out under the stars to navigate the wonders of our night sky. Program held regardless of sky conditions. This fun learning experience is open for all ages, however children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The Nature Programs at Woodlawn series continues through October. To view upcoming programs, visit the calendar of events at woodlawnmuseum.org. Nature programs are free of charge and open to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated. For more information and to reserve a seat, call 667-8671 or email events@woodlawnmuseum.org

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information visit woodlawnmuseum.org.

