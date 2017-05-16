Woodlawn Nature Program presents What Can Bird Nests Teach Us?

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org
ELLSWORTH: The Nature Series at Woodlawn welcomes back naturalist Lynn Havsall for her fourth season with, What Can Bird Nests Teach Us? on Wednesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Spring has sprung and the birds are singing and pairing up. Come and learn what different species use to build their nests and how to identify them. From twigs to mud, rootlets to feathers, our avian neighbors build incredible nurseries.
The Nature Series programs are a fun learning experience open for all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Nature programs are free and open to the public. Donations, however, are greatly appreciated. Please reserve a seat by visiting woodlawnmuseum.org.
Upcoming programs in the nature series include, Ospreys – Magnificent Fish Hawks (June 7) Tide Pool Treasures (July 12), Red Fox and Coyotes- Maine’s Wild Dogs (August 9), River Otters – Playful Weasels (September 13) and Cloud Watching (October 18). Reservations for these talks can now be made from the calendar of events at woodlawnmuseum.org
Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.
