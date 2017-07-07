Woodlawn Nature Program presents Tidepool Treasures

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org
ELLSWORTH: The Nature Program at Woodlawn welcomes naturalist Lynn Havsall for a presentation on, Tidepool Treasures on Wednesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tidepools are created as the tide ebbs. The pools reveal living treasures, ever so briefly, before the flood tide conceals them again in their watery realm. Havsall will acquaint you with Maine’s marine invertebrates. You will learn how crabs chew with their stomach, sea slugs defend themselves with food and why barnacles are so sexy.
The Nature Series programs are a fun learning experience open for all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Nature programs are free and open to the public. Donations, however, are greatly appreciated. Please reserve a seat by visiting woodlawnmuseum.org.
Upcoming programs in the nature series include, Red Fox and Coyotes- Maine’s Wild Dogs (August 9), River Otters – Playful Weasels (September 13) and Cloud Watching (October 18). Reservations for these talks can now be made from the calendar of events at woodlawnmuseum.org
Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →