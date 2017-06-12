Woodlawn and Master Gardener Program Present Natural Fun with Nature

Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org
ELLSWORTH: Woodlawn in collaboration with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program will present, Natural Fun with Nature on Saturday June 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Children ages 5-12 and parents too are sure to enjoy exploring wildlife at Woodlawn Museum’s gardens and park. Lions, tigers, and bears, oh no! Instead it will be insects, flowers, trees, and so much more!! We’ll put all our senses to work to enjoy the intrigue and wealth nature offers as we move in small groups from garden to forest for hands-on activities on Saturday mornings. Activities will be led by University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteers and Maine Master Naturalists.
The program is free and open to the first 15 children who sign up. Registrations can be made by visiting Woodlawn’s event page at woodlawnmuseum.org. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Registrations are required by visiting woodlawnmuseum.org In case of heavy rain, call 667-8671 at 9:30 a.m. the day of the workshop about cancellation.
Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.
