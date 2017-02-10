WOODLANDS SENIOR LIVING OF BREWER WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(BREWER) Woodlands Senior Living has welcomed Juanita Taylor as the new Executive Director of the Brewer campus.

Taylor has held leadership roles in both the medical practice field as well as the senior living industry for the past thirteen years. Prior to her most recent role as the Director of Practices for Hometown Health Centers, Taylor was the Resident Service Director at Dirigo Pines in Orono for over eight years.

“After working in long term care for almost eight years, I am excited to join the Woodlands Senior Living team in Brewer,” says Taylor. “I have a passion for resident care and customer service and feel as though it lines up perfectly with the Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer mission.”

Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer serves the needs of seniors and those living with memory impairments in Eastern Maine. Offering two separate residential programs, Assisted Living and Memory Care, the shared goal is to make each day the best day possible for every resident they serve, while helping to bring peace of mind to those who love them.

For more information about Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer, or to schedule a tour, visit www.woodlandsofbrewer.com or call (207) 989-7577.

About Woodlands Senior Living

Maine-based Woodlands Senior Living is a family-owned company which has been serving Maine seniors since 1980. Woodlands Senior Living has communities in Cape Elizabeth, Hallowell, Waterville, Rockland, Brewer and Lewiston and one currently under construction in Farmington. Woodlands offers residents warm, compassionate and personalized care in separate and distinct residential care communities, specialized Memory Care residences, and, in Waterville, independent living apartments. Woodlands Senior Living employs more than 300 fellow Mainers to provide excellent service and care to nearly 500 residents.

