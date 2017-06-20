Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer to Participate in Annual Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day

For More Information Contact:

Kathleen Olsen, CDP

Assistant Administrator

Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer, LLC

Phone: 207-989-7577

Email: KOlsen@woodlandsalf.com

On June 21st from 9AM-7PM, Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer will be participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day campaign, selling hand squeezed purple lemonade for $1 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Every dollar raised will support the work of the Alzheimer’s Association in their efforts to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease.

The Longest Day is all about love. Love for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. On the summer solstice, Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds and awareness, while celebrating summer with hand squeezed lemonade.

“Woodlands Senior Living is a dedicated supporter and fund raiser for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Our lemonade stand is a fun way to engage the community and raise money at the same time,” said Juanita Taylor, Executive Director of Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer.

Join the efforts on June 21st at Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer, 53 Colonial Circle, and show your support on the longest day of the year. If you are interested in participating in the Longest Day, join Team Woodlands Senior Living by visiting www.thelongestday.alz.org

# # #

About Woodlands Senior Living

Maine-based Woodlands Senior Living is a family-owned company which has been serving Maine seniors since 1980. Woodlands Senior Living has communities in Cape Elizabeth, Hallowell, Waterville, Rockland, Brewer, Lewiston and one currently under construction in Farmington. Woodlands offers residents warm, compassionate and personalized care in separate and distinct residential care communities, specialized Memory Care residences, and, in Waterville, independent living apartments. Woodlands Senior Living employs more than 300 fellow Mainers to provide excellent service and care to nearly 500 residents.

