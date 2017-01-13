Woodfords Family Services Waterville PreSchool opens

Posted Jan. 13, 2017, at 2:28 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Woodfords Family Services , 2 Seton Center Drive, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 207-878-9663; woodfords.org

WATERVILLE, Maine — Woodfords Family Services Waterville Preschool serving children with autism and other special needs is open and will hold a public open house 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2 Seton Center Drive. There will be a ribbon cutting, tours and refreshments. For information, call 878-9663 or visit woodfords.org .

