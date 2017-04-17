Woodcock Watch

Saturday, April 29, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Rte. 1 near Rte. 176, Orland, Maine
For more information: 2074696929; greatpondtrust.org
Visit the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands in Orland on a spring evening Saturday, April 29, to hear and see American woodcock do their spring mating display. Night creatures will be venturing out, peepers and wood frogs will be singing, and we might even hear an early whippoorwill or nighthawk calling. There will be a group for those who would like to sit and watch (byo lawn chair, and we’ll have some, too), and a group for those who would like a moderate hike. Dress warmly and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs, please. Meet at South Gate on Rte. 1 (just south of Rte. 176) at 7:30 pm. For more info, call Cheri at 469-6929 or info@greatpondtrust.org. Rain date April 30. Check Facebook or www.greatpondtrust.org for weather cancellations.
