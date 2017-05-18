Wonder Woman Day at the Waterville Public Library

By Sarah Taylor
Posted May 18, 2017, at 5:09 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5862

Celebrate 75 years of Wonder Woman just in time for her first solo feature film!

Activities include a variety of Wonder Woman themed crafts and activities, as well as a special screening of episodes from her 1970’s TV show!

We’ll also be holding a drawing to give away some fabulous Wonder Woman prizes!

This event is free, and open to the public.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org

