Wonder Woman Day at the Waterville Public Library

Saturday, June 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5862
Celebrate 75 years of Wonder Woman just in time for her first solo feature film!
Activities include a variety of Wonder Woman themed crafts and activities, as well as a special screening of episodes from her 1970’s TV show!
We’ll also be holding a drawing to give away some fabulous Wonder Woman prizes!
This event is free, and open to the public.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org
