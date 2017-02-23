Women’s History Month Exhibit & Reception

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

During the month of March, women of all ages will exhibit “Creating Connections” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Their pieces include personal items from their families’ heritage as well as original creations. This community show ranges from photographs, letters, and artifacts to paintings, sculpture, jewelry, textiles and multi-media displays. Some of the artwork may be purchased, and a portion of those proceeds will benefit the Library and Women’s History Project programs.

All are invited to “Creating Connections” exhibit reception, Tuesday evening, March 7, 5:30 – 7:00. Meet friends, neighbors, classmates, and family at this winter gathering celebration connections. Refreshments will be served, and music will be provided by guitarist Andrew Trepanier. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

Again this year, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Jesup Memorial Library, and Northeast Harbor Library will also hold exhibits in March on the same theme, Creating Connections, in celebration of Women’s History Month.

