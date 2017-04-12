“Women Take the Wheel: The Role of the Auto in Women’s Rights” at the Jesup Memorial Library

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join Raney Bench, executive director of the Seal Cove Auto Museum, as she highlights the adventurous and courageous women, who bucked the traditions of the day and began driving in the 1900’s, at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. She will tell the women’s stories as she explores how automobiles forever transformed women’s rights.
In 1900, women had limited rights in the United States and were expected to stay in the “woman’s sphere,” which meant taking care of domestic duties and staying at home. Encumbered by pounds of restrictive clothing, it was commonly thought that women were weak both physically and mentally. Fed up with these limitations, women started taking to the streets- in political rallies, and in the new automobiles. Women drove to assert their rights, and take the message of women’s suffrage to rural areas. But, they also drove for pleasure, speed, and adventure.
Bench lives in Southwest Harbor with her husband, two sons, and three legged cat. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Native American Studies from Humboldt State University, and a Master’s degree in Museum Studies from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →