Women of the World Luncheon

By mireille
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 10:36 a.m.

Women of the World will meet on Monday, February 13, 2017, at noon, at the Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main Street, Orono. Join us and enjoy traditional breakfast foods served around the world.

Volunteers are needed to help set up at 11:15 am and for clean up after the meal.

WOW is a group of international women, including Americans, who gather once a month around an ethnic lunch; a cultural program featuring the country/theme represented usually follows. WOW is a great place to meet women from around the world and the perfect opportunity to learn about other cultures and discover new cuisine. Lunch fees: women and children over 10: $5, children 6-10: $2.00; children under 6, no cost to attend with their mother.

Lunches are held at noon at the Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main Street, Orono.

For more information on WOW, please call Mireille Le Gal at 581-3423.

WOW is sponsored by the Office of International Programs at the University of Maine

