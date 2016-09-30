Women of the World Luncheon

By mireille
Posted Sept. 30, 2016, at 9:23 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main Street, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-581-3423; umaine.edu/international

Women of the World will meet on Monday, October 10, 2016, at noon, at the Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main Street, Orono. Traditional Cuban food will be served, and a presentation will follow the meal.

Story continues below advertisement.

Volunteers are needed to help set up at 11:15 am and for clean up after the meal.

WOW is a group of international women, including Americans, who gather once a month around an ethnic lunch; a cultural program featuring the country/theme represented usually follows. WOW is a great place to meet women from around the world and the perfect opportunity to learn about other cultures and discover new cuisine. Lunch fees: women and children over 10: $5, children 6-10: $2.00; children under 6, no cost to attend with their mother.

Lunches are held at noon at the Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main Street, Orono.

For more information on WOW, please call Mireille Le Gal at 581-3423.

WOW is sponsored by the Office of International Programs at the University of Maine

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officerPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officer
  2. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  3. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  4. Rockland kidnap victim describes how she fought backRockland kidnap victim describes how she fought back
  5. 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Dedham crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living