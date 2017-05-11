Women of the Word Conference informational meeting on June 10

Saturday, June 10, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
BANGOR, Maine — Join Betsy Roy and Kim Warf as we seek to gather all women, pastor’s wives, and women’s ministry leaders to learn more about the Women of the Word Conference to be held Oct. 20-21, in Waterville. The featured speakers for the Fall Conference are June Evans and Barbara Benton.
The informational brunch meeting will be held 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at New Beginnings Church, 1606 Hammond St. Worship, promotions and prize give-aways at the free session.
For information, contact Kim Warf at 945-4051 or visit GodConferences.com.
