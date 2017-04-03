Sunday, April 23, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207 780-4151; wmpg.org
WMPG Community Radio presents the 13th annual WMPG Fashion Show, featuring local designers of wearable art for women, men and children on Sunday April 23, doors and silent auction at 7 pm – and 8 pm show at Port City Music Hall.
WMPG’s Fashion Show strives to include a wide-ranging and energetic collection of the talent and creativity that is thriving in Maine. Artistic Director Cindy Flanders describes the runway show as “an eclectic mix of modern, vintage and artistic pieces, featuring local designers that are new to the fashion scene alongside veteran designers with established fashion studios.” This year, the show welcomes young designers from the PATHS program, as well as MECA.
The WMPG Fashion Show will feature live runway music by DJ Shane. Opening entertainment will feature an ensemble from Circus Maine.
Tickets are $10 general admission in advance, plus $20 preferred seating, available at portcitymusichall.com. At the door, general admission tickets will be $12, with a special $5 ticket at the door for students with a valid photo ID. This is an all ages event.
The WMPG Fashion Show is a benefit for WMPG Community Radio, a volunteer-driven non-profit community radio station broadcasting 24 hours per day from the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine. WMPG broadcasts at 90.9 FM and presents an eclectic schedule of programming, which includes music of many genres, local public affairs, and news, all free from corporate influence. Local listeners, businesses and organizations, and benefits events like the Fashion Show provide a large portion of the funding for WMPG.
To learn more about WMPG Community Radio, contact Development Director Dale Robin Goodman at 780-4151 or development@wmpg.org or visit wmpg.org.
