WMPG 14th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular

Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street, Portland, Maine For more information: onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=614

On Monday, October 17th, WMPG Community Radio presents the 14th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular at One Longfellow Square. Local Bluegrass bands The Grassholes, Cumberland Crossing, and Red-Eyed Fox (tentative) will perform.

Doors open at 5:30 PM; The Bluegrass Spectacular begins at 6:30. Tickets are $12 in advance, online at onelongfellowsquare.com. General admission tickets at the door are $15.

Proceeds of the event benefit WMPG Community Radio, the volunteer run broadcast voice of the people of Southern Maine. WMPG broadcasts at 90.9 fm, and also streams online 24 hours/day at wmpg.org.

