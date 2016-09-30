WMPG 14th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular

By Dale Robbin Goodman
Posted Sept. 30, 2016, at 11:38 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=614

On Monday, October 17th, WMPG Community Radio presents the 14th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular at One Longfellow Square. Local Bluegrass bands The Grassholes, Cumberland Crossing, and Red-Eyed Fox (tentative) will perform.

Story continues below advertisement.

Doors open at 5:30 PM; The Bluegrass Spectacular begins at 6:30. Tickets are $12 in advance, online at onelongfellowsquare.com. General admission tickets at the door are $15.

Proceeds of the event benefit WMPG Community Radio, the volunteer run broadcast voice of the people of Southern Maine. WMPG broadcasts at 90.9 fm, and also streams online 24 hours/day at wmpg.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officerPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officer
  2. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  3. Rockland kidnap victim describes how she fought backRockland kidnap victim describes how she fought back
  4. 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Dedham crash
  5. Maine substance abuse official accused of drunken drivingMaine substance abuse official accused of drunken driving

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living