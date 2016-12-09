‘Wizard of Oz’ film and sing-along at Rockland

Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 11:07 a.m.
Last modified Dec. 09, 2016, at 12:52 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND — “Wizard of Oz”, 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. Sing along to your favorite songs from this classic film as part of United Mid-Coast Charities’ annual Boxing Day celebration. Dress up as your favorite character or come as you are. Proceeds will benefit UMCC’s grant fund, which benefits nonprofit agencies throughout Knox and Waldo counties. Tickets $12, $5 for youth age 18 and under, and  available from the Strand’s box office or online at https://tickets.rocklandstrand.com/

 

