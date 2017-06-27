Wire-Wrapped Seaglass Necklace and Key Chain

By Art Night Out
Posted June 27, 2017, at 1:18 p.m.

Sunday, July 16, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront, 65 Commercial Street, Portland, ME

For more information: 207-799-5154; eventbrite.com/e/wire-wrapped-seaglass-necklace-and-key-chain-tickets-35159117868

Join us at Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront, where you’ll use colorful pre-drilled seaglass or stones to create sterling plated wire-wrapped pieces. You will learn the easy technique for creating spirals and wire wrapping, and add beautiful beads to create unique and special jewelry. Let’s make and create from the Sea!

Workshop includes all materials to make a pendant and key chain. Includes a sterling plated chain. Cost is $35.

