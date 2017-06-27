Sunday, July 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront, 65 Commercial Street, Portland, ME
For more information: 207-799-5154; eventbrite.com/e/wire-wrapped-seaglass-earrings-tickets-35158940337
Join us at Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront to learn easy wire-wrapping techniques to make earrings using pre-drilled cultured seaglass. Embellish with beads from our signature bead mixes. You’ll also learn how to create additional decorative elements such as spirals to create cute earrings to keep or give as a gift.
Workshop fee includes all materials to make two pairs of earrings. Cost is $35.
