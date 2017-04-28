Winterport Woman’s Club to hold spring plant sale

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Winterport Fire Station, Main Street, Winterport, Maine
WINTERPORT, Maine — Winterport Woman’s Club, General Federation of Women’s Clubs, will hold a plant sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 21, at Winterport Fire Station on Main Street.
There will be a selection of perennials and garden vegetables starting at $2. Proceed will benefit local projects.
