Homestead

Winterport Woman’s Club to hold spring plant sale

Posted April 28, 2017, at 11:44 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Winterport Fire Station, Main Street, Winterport, Maine

WINTERPORT, Maine — Winterport Woman’s Club, General Federation of Women’s Clubs, will hold a plant sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 21, at Winterport Fire Station on Main Street.

There will be a selection of perennials and garden vegetables starting at $2. Proceed will benefit local projects.

 

