Winterport Union Meeting House – 2nd Annual Open House

Friday, June 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main Street, WINTERPORT, ME
For more information: 2076590052; thetowncrierofmaine.com
A family friendly event – come and help us raise money to repair our roof and spires. Complimentary food, cash bar, entertainment and over 30 silent auction items up for bid ! Friday, June 9, 2017, 5-9 pm at the Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main Street, Winterport. Come and see our historic building !
