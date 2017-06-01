Winterport Union Meeting House – 2nd Annual Open House

By annie114
Posted June 01, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main Street, WINTERPORT, ME

For more information: 2076590052; thetowncrierofmaine.com

A family friendly event – come and help us raise money to repair our roof and spires. Complimentary food, cash bar, entertainment and over 30 silent auction items up for bid ! Friday, June 9, 2017, 5-9 pm at the Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main Street, Winterport. Come and see our historic building !

