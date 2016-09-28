Winterport Open Stage presents: UNNECESSARY FARCE

Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Wagner Middle School, Mountainview Drive, Winterport, Maine For more information: winterportopenstage.net

Winterport Open Stage announces its 2016 fall production, the hilarious Unnecessary Farce by Paul Slade Smith. In an effort to crack a case of suspected embezzlement, two cops must overcome their fear of the dark, guns, and the opposite sex. Complete with mistaken identities, thwarted lovers, unintentional innuendo, and, of course, lots of slamming doors, this farce has more laughs than you can shake a donut at! Directed by Brianne Beck and recommended for mature audiences. Performances are at Wagner Middle School in Winterport on October 28 & 29, November 4 & 5 at 7:00PM and October 30 & November 6 at 3:00PM. General admission: $8 & students/seniors: $6. Tickets available at the door only.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →