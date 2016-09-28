Winterport Open Stage presents: UNNECESSARY FARCE

By Brianne Beck
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 3:03 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Wagner Middle School, Mountainview Drive, Winterport, Maine

For more information: winterportopenstage.net

Winterport Open Stage announces its 2016 fall production, the hilarious Unnecessary Farce by Paul Slade Smith. In an effort to crack a case of suspected embezzlement, two cops must overcome their fear of the dark, guns, and the opposite sex. Complete with mistaken identities, thwarted lovers, unintentional innuendo, and, of course, lots of slamming doors, this farce has more laughs than you can shake a donut at! Directed by Brianne Beck and recommended for mature audiences. Performances are at Wagner Middle School in Winterport on October 28 & 29, November 4 & 5 at 7:00PM and October 30 & November 6 at 3:00PM. General admission: $8 & students/seniors: $6. Tickets available at the door only.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during the debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during the debate
  2. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  3. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Trenton traffic stop leads to heroin-related arrestsTrenton traffic stop leads to heroin-related arrests

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living