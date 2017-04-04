Winterport Open Stage Presents: An Evening of Improv with The Focus Group

Saturday, April 29, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Wagner Middle School, Mountainview Drive, Winterport, Maine
For more information: winterportopenstage.net
Join Winterport Open Stage on Saturday, April 29th for an evening of improv featuring The Focus Group, a Brewer-based improv troupe founded in 2009. Having performed in numerous venues across Maine, the Focus Group specializes in long-form improvisational comedy and promises an evening of laughter you won’t soon forget. And who knows — you might be chosen to be a part of the action! This is their first time performing in Winterport and they are ready to bring a show no one has seen before — literally. Showtime is 7:30pm at Wagner Middle School, Mountainview Drive, Winterport. Tickets will be available at the door. $5 general admission. This show is recommended for ages 13 and up.
