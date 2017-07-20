Winterport Open Stage Auditions: LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

By Brianne Beck
Posted July 20, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Wagner Middle School, Mountainview Drive, Winterport, ME

For more information: winterportopenstage.net

Winterport Open Stage announces auditions for their Fall 2017 production: LOVE, LOSS, and WHAT I WORE by Nora Ephron & Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. Directed by Dominick Varney. Seeking 5 female actors, ages ranging from early 20s – to late 50s, for this intimate collection of stories, celebrating women’s resilience in loss and brilliance in love – as told through deeply poignant and often hilarious monologues, with a few ensemble riffs. Please prepare one contemporary American comedic monologue. You MAY or MAY NOT be asked to do a cold reading from the script. Please bring a picture/resume stapled together. Monday, August 7th from 6pm-8pm at Wagner Middle School in Winterport. Performances will be October 27-November 5.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hard-drinking Maine moose has a pool partyHard-drinking Maine moose has a pool party
  2. Police investigating woman found dead in Cherryfield as a homicidePolice investigating woman found dead in Cherryfield as a homicide
  3. Police seek help in finding missing Caribou priestPolice seek help in finding missing Caribou priest
  4. Local landscaper says neighbor is a ‘bully’ who wants to shut him downLocal landscaper says neighbor is a ‘bully’ who wants to shut him down
  5. Hidden inside a 175-year-old Maine church is a sublime work of modern artHidden inside a 175-year-old Maine church is a sublime work of modern art

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs