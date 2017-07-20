Winterport Open Stage Auditions: LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Wagner Middle School, Mountainview Drive, Winterport, ME
For more information: winterportopenstage.net
Winterport Open Stage announces auditions for their Fall 2017 production: LOVE, LOSS, and WHAT I WORE by Nora Ephron & Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. Directed by Dominick Varney. Seeking 5 female actors, ages ranging from early 20s – to late 50s, for this intimate collection of stories, celebrating women’s resilience in loss and brilliance in love – as told through deeply poignant and often hilarious monologues, with a few ensemble riffs. Please prepare one contemporary American comedic monologue. You MAY or MAY NOT be asked to do a cold reading from the script. Please bring a picture/resume stapled together. Monday, August 7th from 6pm-8pm at Wagner Middle School in Winterport. Performances will be October 27-November 5.
