Winterport Living Nativity Pageant

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main Street Winteport, Winterport, Maine

Winterport’s Live Nativity Pageant

49th annual presentation

Scheduled for December 16 &17, promptly @ 7pm

Union Meeting House

Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early as the road will be closed to traffic

A flashlight is helpful as the streetlights are turned off.

