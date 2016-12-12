Winterport Living Nativity Pageant

By Lynda Casteris-El-Hajj
Posted Dec. 12, 2016, at 8:38 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main Street Winteport, Winterport, Maine

Winterport’s Live Nativity Pageant

49th annual presentation

Story continues below advertisement.

Scheduled for December 16 &17, promptly @ 7pm

Union Meeting House

Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early as the road will be closed to traffic

A flashlight is helpful as the streetlights are turned off.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Pastor blames wife in message before killing his daughter and himself
  2. Police: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidaysPolice: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidays
  3. Pagan Mainer gets license after being rejected for wearing hornsPagan Mainer gets license after being rejected for wearing horns
  4. Ellsworth man arrested after he accidentally shoots woman at his home
  5. Man dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crashMan dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living