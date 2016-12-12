Winterport Living Nativity Pageant

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main Street Winteport, Winterport, Maine
Winterport’s Live Nativity Pageant
49th annual presentation
Scheduled for December 16 &17, promptly @ 7pm
Union Meeting House
Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early as the road will be closed to traffic
A flashlight is helpful as the streetlights are turned off.
